CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies for sexual offender registration violation

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Alexander Evans, 29, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Evena is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips.  All tips are anonymous.  If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Muscatine 3D printing homes
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

Latest News

Three pedestrians have died and seven more seriously injured on Scott County roads this year.
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
44 pedestrians have been struck in Scott County this year
Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police