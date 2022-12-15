CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies for sexual offender registration violation

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Alexander Evans, 29, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Evena is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.