CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for stealing 2 phones at Bettendorf Verizon store

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police ask for help identifying a man they say stole two phones from a Verizon store.

According to Bettendorf police, a man went into a Verizon store in Bettendorf on Nov 12 and stole two cell phones.

Police are asking for assistance to identify the man.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

