CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?

Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief.

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

