Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax.

The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars.

Revenue earned is anticipated to be used for infrastructure and to fund a new community center.

Galesburg City Council Chambers were packed with people having their voices heard.

“My mother always said there’s two things that are guaranteed death and taxes,” one resident said. “You’re going to do both to us.”

Others spoke about the tax’s role in funding the community center at the old Churchill Junior High.

“Any community center should give [youth] an opportunity,” another resident said. “It’s limited here. I’m in favor of it and I support it.”

Several spoke in favor of a community center but questioned the reasons behind a new tax.

Mayor Peter Schwartzman argues the tax would only be an extra quarter for every $100 spent in the city. He also said it will apply to people passing through not just the residents.

“At some point in our history in Galesburg’s history, we have had to make bold decisions to move forward,” Schwarzman said. “In my opinion, this was the time.”

Meanwhile, three council members, including First Ward Alderman Bradley Hix, want the citizens to vote on a new tax, in April during city-wide elections.

“I just don’t think it’s a good time,” Hix said. “With the economic conditions that we’ve been in. We’ve had inflation, record gas prices. It’s not the right time.”

No decision was Wednesday night. A final vote on the new sales tax is slated for the Dec. 19 regular city council meeting.

