Oreo adds gluten-free mint to flavor lineup

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.
Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.(Twitter/@Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People with celiac disease and others who don’t eat gluten can look forward to another popular sweet treat.

Oreo has announced the permanent addition of a new flavor to its certified gluten-free cookie line – mint.

Before now, gluten-free Oreos were only available in regular or Double Stuf.

They’re all made with real cocoa and a blend of gluten-free flour.

Gluten-free mint Oreos will be sold at most grocery stores come January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Muscatine 3D printing homes
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

Latest News

Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns of ‘consequences’ if US missiles go to Ukraine
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
The status of Puerto Rico has long been debated. The proposal of a binding referendum has...
House passes referendum to ‘decolonize’ Puerto Rico
Mark Latunski, the man who pleaded guilty to killing and mutilating 25-year-old Kevin Bacon,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering, mutilating college student
December 15, 2021 derecho
QC Weather History: December 15, 2021 derecho