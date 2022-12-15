Playstation Robbery Arrest In Henderson County

Biggsville, Il (KWQC) -Police in Henderson County have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of a Playstation 5. On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, police say 18-year-old Trevor J. Howell of Burlington and a male juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation 5. The parties could not agree on a sale price and a scuffle broke out. Police say Howell and the juvenile stole the video gaming system. An off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed the robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville and followed the suspects in his personal vehicle and relayed their location to other officers. Police say the suspects threw the Playstation out of the window as they sped away. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. Howell and the juvenile face charges for robbery, and obstructing justice-destruction of evidence. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.

Robbery is a Class 2 Felony, punishable 3 to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence is a Class 4 Felony, punishable 1 to 3 years in the Department of Corrections.

