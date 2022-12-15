Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”

According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.

The post goes on to say, “Maybe they can be taught how to productively use their painting skills in the future in a lawful manner.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call East Moline Police or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

