Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School

East Moline Police search for suspects
East Moline Police search for suspects(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”

According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.

The post goes on to say, “Maybe they can be taught how to productively use their painting skills in the future in a lawful manner.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call East Moline Police or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Davenport
Sheriff: 1 dead after being hit by a train in rural Sterling
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Muscatine 3D printing homes
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

Latest News

OSF Health Care on RSV
What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy and cold Friday with occasional snow showers
OSF Health Care on RSV
What parents can do to help kids sick with RSV
Playstation Robbery Arrest In Henderson County
Playstation Robbery Arrest In Henderson County