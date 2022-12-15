What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Respiratory virus season hit hard and hit early sending children to area hospitals. That’s the case in communities served by OSF Health Care. According to OSF Advanced Practice Nurse Michelle Johnson, parents can help their kids who have gotten sick by keeping them hydrated and using children’s over-the-counter medications to keep them comfortable. OSF also has launched an at-home monitoring program for RSV. it provides comfort and supportive care in an effort to keep kids out of the hospital.

RSV is the number one reason for hospitalization of children under age one in the U.S. It can lead to bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia, especially in babies.

Johnson says it’s important to keep kids home when they are sick and wash their hands as a way to prevent the virus from spreading.

