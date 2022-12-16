Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say

Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu/Katy Winn)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (Gray News) - Betty White’s longtime Southern California home has been demolished.

People reports the late actress’ assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, shared a photo online announcing the home’s demolition.

White died last December, weeks before her 100th birthday. She had spent more than 50 years inside the Brentwood-area home.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the property was sold in June for $10.678 million after spending a month on the market. White originally purchased the home with her husband Allen Ludden in 1968.

The home had more than 3,000 square feet of space with five bedrooms and six baths, according to the Los Angeles Times. It was listed by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty – Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

According to People, the property was sold for “land value,” meaning it was always set to be torn down once purchased.

White was known for many projects in television through her iconic career that included such hits as “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Pleasant View gives back
Pleasant View students give back
Pleasant View students give back
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 charges for Trump
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves