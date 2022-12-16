Breezy with scattered snow showers today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The storm system that has been bringing us strong winds, rain and snow is continuing to slowly move east leading to another breezy day with off and on snow showers. Highs today will be around 30º, but winds will make it feel like the teens. On Saturday we will finally see some improvement as winds start to relax and snow moves out of the area. After all is said and done we may see a dusting to an inch over the next 48 hours, thus I’m not expecting much if any impacts on roads. Long term we are tracking well below normal temps into next week with highs in the teens. Wednesday/Thursday is the timeframe we are watching for our next measurable snow chance, stay tuned!

TODAY: Breezy with scattered snow showers. High: 31º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries. Low: 23º Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 27º.

