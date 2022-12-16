Breezy with scattered snow showers today

Colder weather ahead!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The storm system that has been bringing us strong winds, rain and snow is continuing to slowly move east leading to another breezy day with off and on snow showers.  Highs today will be around 30º, but winds will make it feel like the teens.  On Saturday we will finally see some improvement as winds start to relax and snow moves out of the area.  After all is said and done we may see a dusting to an inch over the next 48 hours, thus I’m not expecting much if any impacts on roads. Long term we are tracking well below normal temps into next week with highs in the teens.  Wednesday/Thursday is the timeframe we are watching for our next measurable snow chance, stay tuned!

TODAY: Breezy with scattered snow showers. High: 31º. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Flurries.  Low: 23º Winds: W 15-25 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers. High: 27º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say
Amy Brogdon Anderson, 43, grew up in Vicksburg and attended Mississippi State University.
Veterinarian identified as shooter of 2 officers killed in Mississippi

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Windy and cold Friday with occasional snow showers
First Alert Forecast 12/15/2022 PM: Occasional flurries and snow showers Thursday afternoon and evening
First Alert Forecast 12/15/22: Occasional snow showers Thursday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Breezy and colder Thursday with occasional snow showers