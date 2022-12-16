Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Circle K is offering a discount on gas for customers in Illinois and Iowa to fuel up ahead of their trips.

On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.

“We know the holidays are always a hectic time of year for travel, so to show our gratitude to our loyal customers, we want to help fuel their festive journeys,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “We hope the additional savings will make it easy for our customers and everyone we rely on during the holidays.”

According to Circle K, the fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations across the three-state region, selling either Circle K fuels or Shell brand fuel.

Find the nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.