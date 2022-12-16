Dimione Walker sentenced to life in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced Dimione Walker to life in prison.

A jury found Walker guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting at Taboo Nightclub in April. Surveillance video from the nightclub shows him firing at Michael Valentine eight times and hitting him seven. Valentine later died.

Valentine’s mom Heather spoke at the sentencing hearing and said that Valentine was someone who loved his family and loved joking around.

