Dubuque’s Parks and Rec Commission calls for new city swimming pool

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of Dubuque’s Parks and Recreation Commission are calling for the construction of a new city swimming pool.

The Telegraph Herald reports the commission discussed creating a new committee to lead the development of a proposed new pool this week.

They argued ongoing maintenance needs at the Flora and Sutton pools warrant building a new one instead.

Sutton Pool was built in 1936, and Flora was built in 1955. Both pools were rebuilt in the 1990s.

Since then, the city has spent significant amounts of money to maintain them.

The commission will continue its discussion about the pool at its meeting on January 10.

