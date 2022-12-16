Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines.
Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
Lenss said adding the destination was a work in progress for decades.
People can begin booking tickets starting on Saturday.
