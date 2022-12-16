Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

When people take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport, they can now fly directly to Washington, D.C.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines.

Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.

Lenss said adding the destination was a work in progress for decades.

People can begin booking tickets starting on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Ascentra Ride 50 Native
U.S. Dick Durbin and Twitter CEO Elon Musk
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin questions Elon Musk over Twitter’s commitment to eradicate online child sexual exploitation
The Capitol Theater seeking donations for Dream Behind The Curtain Capital Campaign
Galesburg Police Benevolent & Protection Association remembers Deputy Weist with memorial stone