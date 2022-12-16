Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey T. Moulding said a Henry County deputy was justified in his use of deadly force after shooting a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on Dec. 3.

The Henry County Attorney Darin Stater requested the help of Moulding in concluding an opinion of the force a Henry County Deputy used in an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, in Mount Pleasant.

According to Moulding, “Deputy Lopez employed the appropriate amount of force to disarm the threat. Immediately thereafter, he entered the residence and delivered critical care to the woman before taking her into custody.”

According to DCI, 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker was shot by Deputy Carlos Lopez after Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded about 10 p.m. to reports of a domestic abuse incident with a man being held at gunpoint by Shumaker in the 700 block of Main Street.

Officers said they had seen Shumaker with a gun pointed at the man and at law enforcement, DCI said. Shumaker refused the officer’s orders to put the weapon down.

Deputy Lopez fired his weapon hitting Shumaker’s right arm, according to DCI. Shumaker was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Lopez has cooperated and has been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a media release. He will remain on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman
Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said the shooting was justified.
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting
U.S. Dick Durbin and Twitter CEO Elon Musk
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin questions Elon Musk over Twitter’s commitment to eradicate online child sexual exploitation