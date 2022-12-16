Henry Co. deputy cleared in shooting of woman

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey T. Moulding said a Henry County deputy was justified in his use of deadly force after shooting a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on Dec. 3.

The Henry County Attorney Darin Stater requested the help of Moulding in concluding an opinion of the force a Henry County Deputy used in an officer-involved shooting on Dec. 3, in Mount Pleasant.

According to Moulding, “Deputy Lopez employed the appropriate amount of force to disarm the threat. Immediately thereafter, he entered the residence and delivered critical care to the woman before taking her into custody.”

According to DCI, 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker was shot by Deputy Carlos Lopez after Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded about 10 p.m. to reports of a domestic abuse incident with a man being held at gunpoint by Shumaker in the 700 block of Main Street.

Officers said they had seen Shumaker with a gun pointed at the man and at law enforcement, DCI said. Shumaker refused the officer’s orders to put the weapon down.

Deputy Lopez fired his weapon hitting Shumaker’s right arm, according to DCI. Shumaker was taken to an area hospital by ambulance and later to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

Lopez has cooperated and has been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, according to a media release. He will remain on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

