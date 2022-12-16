Iowa farmland values continue record rise despite higher interest rates

(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa farmland values continue to set new records. After rising 29-percent in 2021, the Iowa State University Extension Service says the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17-percent this year to $11,411 per acre. That’s the highest level since ISU began surveying values in 1941.

Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics and faculty affiliate of Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University, is responsible for conducting the annual survey and said while higher interest rates put downward pressure on the land market, the effects typically don’t show up in land prices for one or two years. I addition, 81-percent of Iowa farmland is fully paid for, so the higher interest rates don’t always affect land purchasing decisions.

For the first time, this year’s survey asked respondents’ their views of current farmland values. Zhang said that 70-percent of respondents feel current land values are too high or way too high.

“The higher land values do create an even higher entry barrier for beginning farmers, and the following increase in cash rents along with higher input costs could negatively affect producers, especially those with a lot of rented ground,” he said. The most frequently mentioned positive factor influencing the land market was higher commodity prices.

Land Values by County For the second year in a row, all 99 of Iowa’s counties showed an increase in land values. However, for the first time in almost a decade, Scott County did not report the highest overall value. O’Brien County topped the list this year, reporting a 20.6-percent increase to $16,531 per acre. Decatur County again reported the lowest value, while still higher than last year, at $5,566.

The average price for farmland in Illinois was $7,284 in 2021, which was 28-percent higher than 2020 according to the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

According to Mercer County Animal Control, the dogs seized after Karen Plambeck was charged...
198 dogs seized from Mercer Co. woman charged with animal neglect to be adopted out
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Local mental health expert gives tips after Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss star dies at 40
Evelyn Fouts (left) and Frank Hosticka, employees at Shaws Marketplace in Prophetstown, are...
Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown
On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and...
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day