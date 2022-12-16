Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said it was reasonable for officers to use deadly force in the Oct. 30 officer-involved shooting incident in Davenport.

“The law states that it is reasonable for a person to use deadly force certainly in a case where deadly force is being used against them. That certainly was the case here,” Walton said. s

Kenneth Jamel Carrol, 24 of Davenport, fired multiple times at police, and would not comply with commands to get on the ground, Walton said. The shooting was justified.

“It is a tragic incident,” Davenport Chief Jeff Bladel said. “A young man lost his life and again, no officer in any situation plans to be involved in an incident such as this at all. So it’s very traumatic, ... I think a family is grieving for that, but our officers as well. We’ve been involved in that. They’ve been off work and will continue to work through all of our processes that we have and everything and resources available. We stand behind our officers in the job they do.”

Those officers and troopers cleared are Trooper Kenneth Voorhees Iowa State Patrol, Trooper Dwight Swartz Iowa State Patrol, Officer Brandon Askew Davenport Police Department, Officer Mason Pauley Davenport Police Department, Officer Benjamin Betsworth
Davenport Police Department and Officer Zachary Thomas Bettendorf Police Department.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to investigators, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.

A chase was initiated and ended when the vehicle crashed at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

According to investigators, the occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

During a foot chase, two Iowa State troopers, three Davenport Police officers, and one Bettendorf Police officer exchanged gunfire with Carrol who was pronounced dead at the scene.

