QC Airport Director renews contract, 5-year extension

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cities International Airport officials announced Thursday the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County Board (MAA) unanimously agreed to a 5-year contract with current executive director Benjamin Leischner.

According to a press release, Leischner has held the role since 2018, after working as airport operations manager/airline scheduling manager at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“There was no question among the board that Ben is the right fit to lead the airport into its next phase and position it well for the future,” said MAA Chairman Kurt Donnelly. “We’ve seen tremendous output from Ben and his staff over the past 5 years and we are confident in his vision.

Officials say over the last several years, Leischner has led several initiatives including restructuring the organization, navigating COVID-19 as an essential service, and laying the groundwork for a $40-60 million terminal transformation project.

