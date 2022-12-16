Salvation Army QC’s Red Kettle Campaign

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Most people know The Salvation Army for the Red Kettles, Angel Trees, and for having a strong presence during the holiday season, but the non-profit supports local families all throughout the year.

Major Robertt Doliber talks about how donations collected during the holiday season not only help provide gifts to children who would otherwise go without, but they also help provide food, shelter, and utility assistance to those who need it most every day of the year,

Doliber highlights the 2022 toy and food distribution coming up Dec. 20-22. Volunteers to aid shopping efforts distribution are still needed. For those interested in helping, please call Patty at 309-273-0350.

