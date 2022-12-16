Skiing and so much more at Snowstar

Snowstar
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, IL (KWQC) -It’s time to gear up for winter sports. There’s a special place to do that in the Quad Cities area and it has been open for nearly 40 years.

Rod Leatherman, Snowstar, talks about the launching (finally!) of the winter sports season that can be explored on their snowy peaks. Learn more about skiing, snowboarding, ski biking, and the terrain park--including the facility enhancements, online services upgrades, and special deals.

Snowstar Ski Resort is located at 9500 126th Street West, Andalusia. For more information, call 309-798-2673 or visit the website at https://skisnowstar.com/.

