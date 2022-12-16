‘Tis the season to recycle right

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Household waste in the United States increases by more than 25 percent between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If you have extra stuff to get rid of this time of year, Rachel Evans, Communications Specialist with Waste Commission of Scott County, shares ideas of how to recycle right.

Residents need to realize that not all holiday items can be recycled. See the embedded Facebook post below for a “Yes” and “No” list of items. For more information, call 563-386-9575 or visit www.wastecom.com

