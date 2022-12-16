‘Tis the season to recycle right

'Tis the season to recycle
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Household waste in the United States increases by more than 25 percent between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If you have extra stuff to get rid of this time of year, Rachel Evans, Communications Specialist with Waste Commission of Scott County, shares ideas of how to recycle right.

Residents need to realize that not all holiday items can be recycled. See the embedded Facebook post below for a “Yes” and “No” list of items. For more information, call 563-386-9575 or visit www.wastecom.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Snowstar, Andalusia
Skiing and so much more at Snowstar
A Very Brassy Chrsitmas
A Very Brassy Christmas
Gift ideas for Alzheimer's patients and family
Holiday gift guide for people living with Alzheimer’s
Salvation Army Major
Salvation Army QC’s Red Kettle Campaign