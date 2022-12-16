U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin questions Elon Musk over Twitter’s commitment to eradicate online child sexual exploitation

U.S. Dick Durbin and Twitter CEO Elon Musk
U.S. Dick Durbin and Twitter CEO Elon Musk(MGN/Gray Digital)
By Jason Howell
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - U.S. Dick Durbin is questioning new Twitter head Elon Musk over the apparent disconnect between Musk’s statements about eradicating online child sexual exploitation on Twitter and the company’s actual efforts to do so.

In a letter from Durbin sent to Musk Friday, Durbin says recent reports indicate that Twitter under Musk’s ownership is eliminating employees who have worked to protect children and combat child sexual exploitation, including the sharing and collection of child sexual abuse materials.

Durbin continued on, writing that three members of the social network’s Trust and Safety resigned on December 8, saying that “it is clear from search evidence that, contrary to claims by Elon Musk, the safety and wellbeing of Twitter’s users are on the decline.”

Four days later, Musk dissolved the Trust and Safety Council “with no apparent plan to replace it,” Durbin said.

He also cited a Bloomberg report on November 29, that said there has been a 50 percent reduction in staff at Twitter’s Child safety team.

“This is unacceptable in light of Twitter’s global legal obligations to address online child abuse, to say nothing of its moral obligations,” Durbin wrote.

Durbin ended the letter asking Musk to provide answers to questions by December 30.

The full letter from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin to Twitter CEO Elon musk is below.

