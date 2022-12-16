DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Big River Brass Band presents: A Very Brassy Christmas on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street in Davenport.

Phyllis Miller is the guest that invites viewers to come to the free show to enjoy great Christmas music and holiday fun.

There will be a featured guest trumpet soloist, Rex Richardson and organist, Chris Nelson on a number of tunes. The concert will also be livestreamed at the Facebook page for the church. Admission is free but donations are always appreciated.

See more information at the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/700384174624836

