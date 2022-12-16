A Very Brassy Christmas

A Very Brassy Christmas
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Big River Brass Band presents: A Very Brassy Christmas on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street in Davenport.

Phyllis Miller is the guest that invites viewers to come to the free show to enjoy great Christmas music and holiday fun.

There will be a featured guest trumpet soloist, Rex Richardson and organist, Chris Nelson on a number of tunes. The concert will also be livestreamed at the Facebook page for the church. Admission is free but donations are always appreciated.

See more information at the event’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/700384174624836

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

Snowstar, Andalusia
Skiing and so much more at Snowstar
Knowing what to recycle during the holiday season
‘Tis the season to recycle right
Gift ideas for Alzheimer's patients and family
Holiday gift guide for people living with Alzheimer’s
Salvation Army Major
Salvation Army QC’s Red Kettle Campaign