Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown

PROPETSTOWN, Ill. (KWQC) - A winning Powerball ticket was sold for the Wednesday night drawing at a grocery store in Prophetstown.

The winning ticket was bought at Shaws Marketplace, at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown, according to a media release from Illinois Lottery. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, they also added the game’s ‘Power Play’ to win $500,000 after the Dec. 14 drawing. The winning numbers were: 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.

“What a great way to celebrate Christmas,” said Evelyn Fouts, Manager of Shaws Marketplace. “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”

So far in 2022 eight Illinois Lottery players have won a prize of $500,000 or more playing Powerball.

“I’ve been with this store for nearly 20 years and I’ve experienced many lottery jackpot celebrations, however, this is the largest winning ticket we’ve ever sold here - it’s pretty magical,” Fouts said.

As the retailer that sold a winning ticket, the grocery store will get a cash-selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, Illinois Lottery said. Giving Shaws Marketplace a bonus of $5,000.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a total, of more than 11,300 winning tickets were sold, and nearly $670,000 in prizes were won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize, according to the release. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is on Dec. 17, with a jackpot of $149 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.