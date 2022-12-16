Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say

FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.(Alessandro Cirella via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night.

According to police in Washington state, officers were called to a home regarding a burglary in progress at about 11:30 p.m.

KPTV reports a man had broken into a second-story window of the home. He was then confronted by the homeowner, who shot and killed him.

Officers said they found the suspect dead at the scene when they arrived at the home.

Police did not immediately identify the suspected burglar or the homeowner involved.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school
QC Airport Director renews contract, 5 year extension
QC Airport Director renews contract, 5-year extension
FILE - Robert E. Crimo III's father Robert Crimo Jr., right, and mother Denise Pesina attend a...
Father of July 4 parade shooting suspect charged with felony
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Prosecutors point to show tune lyrics, claim Jan. 6th defendant wanted to join a revolution
Iowa farmland values continue record rise despite higher interest rates