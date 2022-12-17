Flurries into the evening before sun returns late Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our storm system that has plagued us most of the week is finally moving out of our area. This means winds will start to relax, but clouds will be slow to clear. Thus, Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy in the morning and partially sunny in the afternoon. Even though we will have some sun, NW winds will keep highs to the 20s and wind chills in the single digits. The clear skies won’t last long as our next storm system arrives Monday into Tuesday. This system will bring a few snow showers to the QCA with amounts an inch or less. If you have travel plans Wednesday-Friday you will want to pay attention to the forecast. At this time a winter storm looks likely in the midwest. While amounts are still to be determined, strong winds on the back side of the system may create blizzard conditions long after the snow is done falling. Stay tuned!

TONIGHT: Flurries. Low: 16º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine. High: 22º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Snow showers. High: 31º.

