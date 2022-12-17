Giving the gift of art instruction

Giving the gift of art
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Pat Bereskin and Carlie Allison discuss the idea of “the gift of art” for the holiday season.

The Figge Art Museum has a robust lineup of classes coming up thanks to Bereskin and her talented instructors. 109 classes will be offered between January-May, 2023. There are art classes for all ages and skill levels that would make delightful and educational gifts.

To explore the vast array of classes being offered, visit the Figge Museum website at https://figgeartmuseum.org/learn/classes.

