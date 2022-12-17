Light Snow And Breezy Winds For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Unseasonably cold temperatures will be the focus in our forecast for this weekend. We’ll start your Saturday with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions, and a chance for light snow or flurries through this afternoon. A cold air mass will keep temperatures confined to the 20′s. Readings will plunge into the teens overnight, followed by clearing skies and cold sunshine for Sunday as high pressure moves in. Clouds return heading into the work week with light snow chances Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures turn much colder by the latter part of the week, with highs struggling into the teens.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold. Breezy with a chance for light snow showers or a few flurries. High: 28°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low: 14°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. High: 29°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

