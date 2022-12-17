WIU sweeps their “home” doubleheader in Moline

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks abandoned their home in Macomb for one night to host a women’s and men’s basketball double header.

The WIU women faced off against St. Xavier to start the night off, and they tipped off the game with a big first quarter, leading 25-17 after one. The Leathernecks would cruise to a big 84-69 win. Jada Thorpe scored 21 for Western, and Zareia Chevre added 10 in the Leathernecks victory. Central De Witt alum, Allie Meadows added 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal in the victory.

The men followed suit in the nightcap, easily topping Eureka 79-50. Four Leathernecks finished the game in double digits, with Quinlan Bennett leading the way with 14 points in just 16 minutes. Wapello grad, Trenton Massner scored 9 and led Western with 5 assists.

The Western Illinois men will head back to Macomb to face North Dakota State on Monday, while the women will head northwest to face North Dakota in Fargo on Monday as well.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
Emergency crews on the scene of a fatal pedestrian accident in Davenport Tuesday evening.
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge...
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
The car was stolen from the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing in Nashville.
Teen took child out of vehicle and placed him on sidewalk before carjacking, police say

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
Joens, No. 8 Iowa State slight Big 12 favorite over Texas
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Caitlin Clark-led Iowa women are pick to win loaded Big Ten
Matt Gatens was mowing his lawn when he got the call offering him the men's basketball...
Homegrown Hawkeye Matt Gatens happy to return to where it all started
Bettendorf, IA
Cyclone Tailgate Tour makes a stop in Bettendorf