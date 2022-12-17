WIU sweeps their “home” doubleheader in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Western Illinois Fighting Leathernecks abandoned their home in Macomb for one night to host a women’s and men’s basketball double header.

The WIU women faced off against St. Xavier to start the night off, and they tipped off the game with a big first quarter, leading 25-17 after one. The Leathernecks would cruise to a big 84-69 win. Jada Thorpe scored 21 for Western, and Zareia Chevre added 10 in the Leathernecks victory. Central De Witt alum, Allie Meadows added 6 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and a steal in the victory.

The men followed suit in the nightcap, easily topping Eureka 79-50. Four Leathernecks finished the game in double digits, with Quinlan Bennett leading the way with 14 points in just 16 minutes. Wapello grad, Trenton Massner scored 9 and led Western with 5 assists.

The Western Illinois men will head back to Macomb to face North Dakota State on Monday, while the women will head northwest to face North Dakota in Fargo on Monday as well.

