Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Rock Island National Cemetery Dec 17

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Rock Island National Cemetery participated in the Wreaths Across America today to conduct a remembrance ceremony.

The ceremony included the laying of wreaths to honor prisoners of war, and all veterans past and present.

Each December on this day, the mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by wreath-laying ceremonies and to learn the history of honoring our fallen.

“The wreaths and laying of wreaths and given to garland dates back to roman times and has always been associated with honoring soldiers,” Colonel Daniel D. Mitchell, Rock Island Arsenal Garrison Commander, said. “Honoring warriors for their valor and their accomplishments, and I see this as an event like that.”

This program began in 2007, and is in need of more volunteers to make sure each one of our fallen heroes receives a wreath.

“The Arsenal homes approximately 35,000 veterans and each year we want to honor all of them,” Jamie Trentz, Wreaths Across America Coordinator, said. “Unfortunately, just, I think due to lack of knowledge, people don’t realize we don’t have 35,000 wreaths to place. This year we have 2,000, so, we need help with the sponsorships to purchase the wreaths so we can visit every one of these veterans.”

Besides remembrance and recognition, the wreaths echo what each and every one of our veterans stood for.

“It speaks to their warrior ethos; it speaks to our eternal gratitude to them,” Mitchell, said. “And it is a visual reminder to all their contributions to our nation are never forgotten and are held in the highest esteem.”

People gathered today at this memorial site and memorial sites all across America to remember that we are one nation with one flag.

“Today we show a united front of national unity across the United States of America as we remember our fallen and we honor those who serve,” Trentz, said. “And we teach our own children the value of our freedom.”

Each year the Wreaths Across Amercia program ensures wreaths will be placed at the headstones of fallen veterans at nearly 1,000 locations across the country and overseas.

