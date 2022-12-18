Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Evelyn Fouts (left) and Frank Hosticka, employees at Shaws Marketplace in Prophetstown, are...
Winning Powerball ticket for $500,000 sold in Prophetstown
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Officers cleared in Davenport fatal shooting

Latest News

Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Rock Island National Cemetery Dec 17
Wreaths Across America ceremony took place at Rock Island National Cemetery Dec 17
Potential winter storm next week
Potential winter storm next week
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems