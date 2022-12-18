Christian Care of Rock Island honors the homeless with ‘Frigid Feet’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - This year Christian Care of Rock Island hosted the first walk of its’ kind for the Quad City community, “Frigid Feet” ,stepping into the shoes of the unsheltered.

The goal of the walk is to raise awareness to what the homeless community experiences during the brutal months of winter.

“It definitely makes people you know, open their eyes to what an individual goes through on a day-to-day basis just to have, you know, get their next hot meal,” Lexi Bull, Marketing and Events Coordinator, said. “So, we’re going to be walking today, you know, we’re down in the teens, but that’s okay, we’re planning to walk whether the weather is gonna be great or not, just because that’s what somebody has to do, you know, just to get placed to plate, place to place to get their next meal.”

The event also had hot soup and sandwiches catered in by HyVee for all staff and participants.

