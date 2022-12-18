Cold Sunshine Returns For Sunday

Winter system may impact travel ahead of Christmas next week.
Sub-zero to single digit wind chills this morning, with cold sunshine and breezy winds expected today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We can expect a bit more sunshine than we saw yesterday, but it won’t do much to warm up temperatures. Look for highs only reaching the 20′s to near the 30 degree mark this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight, followed by another chance for light snow Monday with minor accumulations of around 1″ or less possible into Monday night. Turning our attention to the rest of the week, cold arctic air will make its presence felt, as temperatures tumble into the teens for daytime highs and single digits for nighttime lows. Our next storm system arrives late Wednesday and continues into Thursday, which could set us up for a white Christmas and icy wind chills. Accumulations are still to be determined, but strong winds on the back edge of this system could produce near white out conditions for travelers. Stay tuned for updates!

TODAY: Cold sunshine. A bit breezy. High: 24°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind chill: sub-zero to single digits.

TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then gradually increasing cloudiness. Low: 12°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow by afternoon. High: 31°.

