How Davenport, Figge Art Museum intend to utilize $9.6M Destination Iowa grant

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big plans are in place to enhance Davenport’s Riverfront after the City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum were recently granted $9.6 million through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund.

The projects that will receive funding include Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for both recreation and events; technology enhancements to the lighting on the Davenport Skybridge; and the creation of an evanescent light field at the Figge Museum.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Dec. 2, 2022.

INSI6HT thanks the following guests for participating in the roundtable discussion:

  • Clay Merritt, City of Davenport Assistant Public Works Director
  • Michelle Hargrave, Executive Director of the Figge Art Museum
  • Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities

