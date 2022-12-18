Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday morning. It was near the intersection of Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge.

Both Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4:00 o’clock Sunday morning.

TV6 is working to gather more information and will keep you updated both on air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.