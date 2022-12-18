One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday.

Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.

Deputies say Vant Lent was driving a 2014 BMW SUV eastbound on W Stagecoach Trail when the car left the roadway onto the shoulder due to a partially snow-covered curve in the road. The vehicle then re-entered the road, and crossed both lanes, before Van Lent overcorrected and entered the ditch, according to the press release.

The front of the car hit both a road sign and a tree, before stopping, with the airbags fully deployed.

The accident is still under investigation, according to officials.

