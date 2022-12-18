Quad Cities faith leaders urge senators to protect DACA

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities faith leaders urged senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley Wednesday to pass legislation to make Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) permanent.

Quad Cities Interfaith and Civil Rights of Immigrants held a news conference at the Davenport Diocese Wednesday, stating that immigrants are an important part of our community as almost 3 out of every 4 undocumented immigrants perform essential work.

“Right now congress has what it needs to in order to pass legislation that will protect DACA,” said Mayra Hernandez, Community Organizer with QC Interfaith,” but also provide a pathway towards citizenship for many immigrants in this country who contribute in the economy, socially, via taxes.”

The Davenport Diocese has helped over 100 DACA recipients through its immigration program with pastoral care and documentation.

