Rock Island man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport

A Rock Island man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning, according to police.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning, according to police.

Nyountae D. Thompson-Ford, 20, is charged with eluding- speeds 25 mph over the speed limit - second or subject, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He also faces multiple traffic violations.

Nyountae D. Thompson-Ford, 20, is charged with eluding- speeds 25 mph over the speed limit -...
Nyountae D. Thompson-Ford, 20, is charged with eluding- speeds 25 mph over the speed limit - second or subject, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He also faces multiple traffic violations.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police saw a gray Toyota Tundra going north in the southbound lanes of Grand Avenue in the 5200 block on Sunday about 4 a.m.

Police turned on their sirens and lights in the 6300 block of Western Avenue. Then the driver, later identified as Thompson-ford, turned around on 65th Street, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of 65th and Brady streets, fleeing police at over 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Thompson-ford turned south on Eastern Avenue, and police said threw a black object out of the window in the 6300 block. Officers found it to be a black plastic bag with about eight grams of marijuana.

Police said they pursued Thompson-ford in the truck while he failed to stop at several red lights.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of East River Drive and Iowa Street, and Thompson-ford ran from officers on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to the affidavit.

Thompson-ford posted a $2,500 bond and was released on Dec. 18, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28 at the Scot County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody
Her Christmas spirit has put smiles on the faces of students at the Indiana elementary school....
School principal goes all in as ‘Elf on the Shelf’
A Tampico man died after a single-vehicle crash in Whiteside County Monday.
1 dead after Whiteside Co. single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Quartet Video - Native
The Moline Police Department responded to a serious crash with injuries Wednesday morning at...
Moline police investigating crash at 53rd Street and John Deere Road
Some communities across the Quad Cities area are issuing snow emergencies ahead of the...
Snow emergencies declared in QCA ahead of winter storm
Updated First Alert Day
FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday (12/21) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
Winter storms arrives tonight
Winter storms arrives tonight