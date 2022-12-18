Rock Island man arrested after high-speed chase in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Davenport Sunday morning, according to police.

Nyountae D. Thompson-Ford, 20, is charged with eluding- speeds 25 mph over the speed limit - second or subject, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance - marijuana first offense, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. He also faces multiple traffic violations.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police saw a gray Toyota Tundra going north in the southbound lanes of Grand Avenue in the 5200 block on Sunday about 4 a.m.

Police turned on their sirens and lights in the 6300 block of Western Avenue. Then the driver, later identified as Thompson-ford, turned around on 65th Street, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of 65th and Brady streets, fleeing police at over 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Thompson-ford turned south on Eastern Avenue, and police said threw a black object out of the window in the 6300 block. Officers found it to be a black plastic bag with about eight grams of marijuana.

Police said they pursued Thompson-ford in the truck while he failed to stop at several red lights.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of East River Drive and Iowa Street, and Thompson-ford ran from officers on foot. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to the affidavit.

Thompson-ford posted a $2,500 bond and was released on Dec. 18, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28 at the Scot County Courthouse.

