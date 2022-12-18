SAL Community Services, Modern Woodman host winter clothing drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Modern Woodmen along with SAL community services hosted a winter clothing drive Saturday in front of the Modern Woodman’s home office.

The drive collected over 100 coats and also accepted new or gently used scarves and gloves, which will help both adults and kids in the SAL programs.

“Giving (to) these kids, it’s just pure joy because the children may need the coats and maybe they might not have one,” said Marcy Mendenhall, Ceo of SAL,” they’ve recently moved here, and we’re working with immigrants, refugees, and non-English speakers. So when they’re coming in from different countries, we’re able to give them something warm.”

Modern Woodman also gave each car that was donated two 2023 tickets to a QC River Bandits home game.

