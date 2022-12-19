Another round of light snow tonight

A strong winter system will impact travel ahead of Christmas this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A quick hitting system will roll through the area today and tonight.  It will bring a round of snow that will total an inch or less for most of the area. If you have travel plans Wednesday-Friday you will want to pay attention to the forecast.  At this time a winter storm looks likely in the midwest.  While amounts are still to be determined, strong winds on the back side of the system may create blizzard conditions long after the snow is done falling.  Along with all the wind will also be some arctic air.  Most areas will dip below zero by Friday morning and many areas will only reach the single digits for highs by Friday afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

TODAY: Snow showers. High: 30º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow moves out.  Low: 26º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy. High: 29º.

