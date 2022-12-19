Chanukah kicks off in the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday marked the first night of Chanukah and Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities hosted its 17th outdoor menorah lighting.

On the corner, of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf lies the new home, of the out door menorah, near the future home of Chabad.

Before the lighting, Rabbi Shneur Cadaner said a parade of cars announced the start of the Jewish “Festival of Lights.”

“The weather, it was just horrible,” Cadaner said. “Nonetheless, everyone came and showed the support, and it was beautiful. So that shows the unity and the family and the dedication that we all have for each other.”

One attendee, Sijl Sofir from Bettendorf, said it’s important to kick off the holiday with that unity.

“To celebrate here Chanukah in the quad cities, it’s just very special,” Sofir said. “You are able to share our miracles and share our holy days and just share the light with everyone.”

Chanukah commemorates the retaking of the temple in Jerusalem, where the oil they had for light, was only supposed to last for a day but lasted for eight.”

Cadaner said it’s a story of hope.

“Now more than ever ... we need that,” Cadaner said. “To increase in light increase in hope and faith and everything will turn out to be perfect.”

Using the center light or shamash, one light will be lit every night until Dec. 26, when Chanukah ends.

Chabad is also hosting a Chanukah comedy night at the Figge Museum Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. There will be improv and a buffet. The suggested donation is $15.

