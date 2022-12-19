Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning.

About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event.

Fire officials say the exercises help teach better ways to rescue people who may be stuck in high places during a fire.

“We go above and beyond, our ropes are extremely strong all our equipment is rated for rescue,” said Tim Weller, Rock Island Arsenal firefighter, “ and we have two of everything, so in case we did something wrong or our equipment breaks we’ve always got a backup.”

The firefighters make up the MABAS rescue unit or mutual aid, meeting once a month to go over equipment and run training drills

