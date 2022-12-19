A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas.

The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until December 23 and returned as early as December 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.

“We are super excited that we are starting a foster program for the holidays. We are calling it ‘Santa’s sleepover’ and the whole idea of it is to get dogs out for the holidays and also give people something new to do for the holidays,” said Celina Rippel, Development and Communications Coordinator for the Humane Society of Scott County. “If someone is interested in having a Santa sleepover with one of our dogs what they can do is they can fill out a foster application on our website and there’s a special box that you can mark just for Santa’s sleepover and then we will have our foster coordinator reach out to you and we’ll find a good match for you to take home.”

Right now the Humane Society of Scott County has about 330 cats and 100 dogs in their care. Shelter employees say the short-term stays are a way to give the dogs a break from shelter life and provide anyone feeling lonely with a furry companion.

“It’s great for the animals and it’s great for us and it’s hopefully great for the people doing it as well. For the animals, it’s great because even a few days of a break from the shelter can make a huge difference for the animals. Being in the shelter can be a really hard environment especially when they’ve been here for a long time. So kind of having that break gives them a little pep in their step again, makes them a little bit happier,” said Rippel.

The foster program also gives staff a break from the stress of caring for the over 400 animals in their care.

“For us, it’s really nice because we have staff here on Christmas and on the holidays taking care of the animals. It’s not a job you can just take a break from so it does ease some of the work on our staff as well by having some of those animals in homes. We are really full. I can’t tell you the last time we weren’t full. We have more animals than we do kennels right now. It’s been like that for a little while unfortunately so we are really hoping we can ease things and take a bit of a break with this holiday foster program,” Rippel said.

You can apply to foster a dog temporarily on the Humane Society of Scott County’s website. If you cannot foster but still want to help, the shelter is in need of blanket and wet dog food donations.

