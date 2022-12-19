ImpactLife addresses state of region’s blood supply during the holiday season

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife host a news conference to address the current state of the region’s blood supply and the expected decrease in donations during the holiday season.

ImpactLife host a conference to talk about the current state of the region’s blood supply and donor promotions that include the opportunity to receive a $20 (minimum) electronic gift card or make an equivalent value donation to Feeding America.

According to ImpactLife, the challenge is that patient care will continue with the demand for blood, unchanged.

From Dec. 19 through the week of Jan. 2, will be costly for our region’s blood supply, ImpactLife’s Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said. Projections for blood collection by ImpactLife are more than 20% less than normal for the next three weeks due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to Winn, patient care for emergencies, cancer treatment, surgery, childbirth, and more all will continue at the same rate, meaning blood transfusions will be needed as much as ever by hospitals across our region.

The news conference, held online, will feature the following:

  • Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing for ImpactLife
  • Dr. Ryan Jennings, Chief Medical Officer for multiple hospitals of the HSHS Illinois health system
  • Joshua Dugal, Manager - Trauma, EMS, and Injury Prevention Programs for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chief Medical Officer for ImpactLife
  • Kirby Winn, Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Things get going on Thursday
Winter storm to impact the QCA by Thursday
Snow arrives Thursday
Latest look at the upcoming winter storm
Late week winter storm looking more likely
Late week winter storm looking more likely
The celebration of Hanukkah begins Sunday night, Dec. 18, and runs through Monday, Dec. 26.
Chanukah kicks off in the Quad Cities