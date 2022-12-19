ImpactLife addresses state of region’s blood supply during the holiday season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife host a news conference to address the current state of the region’s blood supply and the expected decrease in donations during the holiday season.

ImpactLife host a conference to talk about the current state of the region’s blood supply and donor promotions that include the opportunity to receive a $20 (minimum) electronic gift card or make an equivalent value donation to Feeding America.

According to ImpactLife, the challenge is that patient care will continue with the demand for blood, unchanged.

From Dec. 19 through the week of Jan. 2, will be costly for our region’s blood supply, ImpactLife’s Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said. Projections for blood collection by ImpactLife are more than 20% less than normal for the next three weeks due to the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

According to Winn, patient care for emergencies, cancer treatment, surgery, childbirth, and more all will continue at the same rate, meaning blood transfusions will be needed as much as ever by hospitals across our region.

The news conference, held online, will feature the following:

Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing for ImpactLife

Dr. Ryan Jennings, Chief Medical Officer for multiple hospitals of the HSHS Illinois health system

Joshua Dugal, Manager - Trauma, EMS, and Injury Prevention Programs for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chief Medical Officer for ImpactLife

Kirby Winn, Public Relations Manager for ImpactLife

