Light snow possible Monday evening; Colder this week

A strong winter system will impact travel ahead of Christmas this week
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A weak system is going to be moving through the TV6 viewing area tonight which could produce a few light snow showers and patchy areas of freezing drizzle which could lead to patchy slick spots on the roads. Any snowfall will be less than one inch.

A cold front moves through early Tuesday morning, which will lead to steady or falling temperatures throughout the day.

Wednesday is the official first day of winter and it will be the “calm before the storm.” A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect Thursday through Saturday for a powerful winter storm bringing a combination of snow, gusty wind (near blizzard conditions) and dangerous cold. Several inches of snow are possible, although it’s too early to pin down forecast amounts at this time. Regardless of how much snow, it will blow around in the wind causing dangerous travel conditions. Wind chills by Friday morning could be -25° to -35°.

TONIGHT: Light snow or patchy freezing drizzle. Low: 26º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Low: 29º Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. High: 29º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
First Alert Day Thursday 12/22 through Saturday 12/24
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another round of light snow Monday night
Late week winter storm looking more likely
Late week winter storm looking more likely
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A few snowflakes on Monday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Cold Sunshine Returns For Sunday