Light snow possible Monday evening; Colder this week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A weak system is going to be moving through the TV6 viewing area tonight which could produce a few light snow showers and patchy areas of freezing drizzle which could lead to patchy slick spots on the roads. Any snowfall will be less than one inch.

A cold front moves through early Tuesday morning, which will lead to steady or falling temperatures throughout the day.

Wednesday is the official first day of winter and it will be the “calm before the storm.” A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect Thursday through Saturday for a powerful winter storm bringing a combination of snow, gusty wind (near blizzard conditions) and dangerous cold. Several inches of snow are possible, although it’s too early to pin down forecast amounts at this time. Regardless of how much snow, it will blow around in the wind causing dangerous travel conditions. Wind chills by Friday morning could be -25° to -35°.

TONIGHT: Light snow or patchy freezing drizzle. Low: 26º. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Low: 29º Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. High: 29º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.