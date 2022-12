QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Visitors’ spending in the Quad Cities has rebounded closer to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Visit Quad Cities, spending dipped by more than 261 million dollars between 2019 and 2020.

In 2021, spending mostly rebounded back to 2019 levels, with visitor spending totaling 1.14 billion dollars last year.

