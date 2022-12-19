Rock Island County Health Department offers tips to stay healthy

ROCK ISLAND CO., Iowa (KWQC) - As the holidays are rapidly approaching, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise.

According to the New York Times, COVID-19 cases are up 94% in Iowa and up 64% in Illinois from the average in the last two weeks.

For more on the so-called Triple-demic, TV6 spoke with Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer, and Public Information Officer at Rock Island County Health Department, about what you can do to ensure that you stay healthy this holiday season and don’t put loved ones at risk of illness.

“So taking a COVID test is best practice and then if you are positive, you should stay home for those five days and isolate within your home as much as possible,” said Hill.”If you are still feeling poorly after a couple of days, maybe seeking some medical attention, or maybe there’s a flu test that your doctor may want to give you. But the bottom line is when you are sick please stay home.”

Hill also says while there may not be any mask mandates in place, it’s always a good idea to mask up when traveling or going out and about this time of year to not only protect others but to protect yourself as well.

