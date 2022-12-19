Rock Island County Health Department offers tips to stay healthy

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Iowa (KWQC) - As the holidays are rapidly approaching, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise.

According to the New York Times, COVID-19 cases are up 94% in Iowa and up 64% in Illinois from the average in the last two weeks.

For more on the so-called Triple-demic, TV6 spoke with Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer, and Public Information Officer at Rock Island County Health Department, about what you can do to ensure that you stay healthy this holiday season and don’t put loved ones at risk of illness.

“So taking a COVID test is best practice and then if you are positive, you should stay home for those five days and isolate within your home as much as possible,” said Hill.”If you are still feeling poorly after a couple of days, maybe seeking some medical attention, or maybe there’s a flu test that your doctor may want to give you. But the bottom line is when you are sick please stay home.”

Hill also says while there may not be any mask mandates in place, it’s always a good idea to mask up when traveling or going out and about this time of year to not only protect others but to protect yourself as well.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

As the holidays are approaching, flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases are on the rise.
Rock Island County Health Department offers tips to stay healthy
OSF Health Care on RSV
What parents can do to treat kids with an RSV infection
Health experts say vaccines for the flu and COVID are the best ways to stay healthy this...
Achoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses
Quad-Cities schools and hospitals are slammed by the flue, RSV, COVID
Kerchoo! The Quad-Cities battles trifecta of illnesses