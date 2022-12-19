Section of Milan under a boil order

Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st...
Village of Milan boil order from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West.(KWQC/Village of MIlan)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for sections of the Village of Milan.

According to the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order is in effect for residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West starting Dec. 7.

The boil order is until further notice, the department said.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
Liam Doxsee, 8, of Coal Valley needs a life-saving leg reconstruction surgery to help prevent...
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police in custody.
ImpactLife addresses state of region’s blood supply during the holiday season
ImpactLife addresses state of region’s blood supply during the holiday season
Things get going on Thursday
Winter storm to impact the QCA by Thursday
Snow arrives Thursday
Latest look at the upcoming winter storm