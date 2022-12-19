Section of Milan under a boil order

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order is in effect for sections of the Village of Milan.

According to the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order is in effect for residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West starting Dec. 7.

The boil order is until further notice, the department said.

