Two Dubuque labor groups help feed people this holiday season

Free holiday meals
Free holiday meals
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 22 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.

The Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and United Labor Participation Committee held their annual Christmas dinner giveaway. People walked or drove up to get a meal to go, and children could also get a toy as a present. Volunteers also delivered 600 meals to people out in the community.

Organizers say they’ve seen an increase in demand over the past couple of years, including over the summer, when they gave out three hundred meals every couple weeks.



“It just makes you appreciate what you have, and that you’re not in those situations,” Judy Kelly, board member of the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest. “It makes you feel good that you’re able to help somebody so that they’re not going hungry.”

The next free meal giveaway will be on January 14. Home-delivered meals are available by calling (563) 583-1779 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

