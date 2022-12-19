Winter storm to impact the QCA by Thursday

Get all your Christmas shopping done by Wednesday
Latest look at the upcoming winter storm
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A major winter storm will impact the QCA by the end of this week. We are looking at accumulating snow, strong winds leading to blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills below -30º. Here is what we know. Snow will start out on Thursday and come to an end on Friday morning.

Things get going on Thursday
Things get going on Thursday(kwqc)

We are confident a few inches of snow is likely, but there may be a lot more. (Models are indicating anywhere from two inches to two feet!).

Neither model has been consistent with track or strength of system
Neither model has been consistent with track or strength of system(kwqc)
No run to run continuity in models creating crazy snow totals at times.
No run to run continuity in models creating crazy snow totals at times.(kwqc)

Winds will pick up behind the system and gust close to 50mph. This will lead to white conditions and possibly blizzard conditions. That’s right, it doesn’t have to be snow for it to be a blizzard, just strong winds and low visibility for 3 hours or more.

It doesn't even need to be snowing
It doesn't even need to be snowing(kwqc)

This will most certainly have an impact on all travel leading to delays and cancellations. Start making your plans now.

As if winds and snow wasn’t enough, arctic air will move in leading to lows near -10º and day time highs slightly above zero. This also means wind chills will be around -30º for Christmas weekend. Stay tuned for more updates!

Dangerously cold wind chills arrive Friday morning
Dangerously cold wind chills arrive Friday morning(kwqc)

